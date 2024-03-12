Next Article

Congress released its second list for Lok Sabha elections on Tuesday

Lok Sabha elections: Congress releases 2nd list with 43 candidates

By Tanya Shrivastava 06:27 pm Mar 12, 202406:27 pm

What's the story The Congress on Tuesday unveiled its second list of 43 candidates for the Lok Sabha elections. The list features prominent names like Gaurav Gogoi, Nakul Nath, and Vaibhav Gehlot. Notably, 33 candidates are from Other Backward Classes, Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, or minority communities. This comes after the Congress's poll panel met on Monday to finalize candidates, following the release of its initial list.

Congress's second list

Gogoi to contest from Jorhat, Nakul from Chhindwara

Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal announced the candidates across various states, including Assam, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan as well as the union territory of Daman and Diu. Gaurav Gogoi will be contesting from Assam's Jorhat constituency, while Kamal Nath's son, Nakul, will contest from Chhindwara. Earlier, the Congress had released the names of 39 candidates from the upcoming general elections.

Congress's first list

39 candidates named in first list

Among the prominent faces in the first list is senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who will contest from Kerala's Wayanad constituency again. Former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has been nominated from Rajnandgaon, while former state minister Tamradwaj Sahu will contest from Mahasamund. Additionally, Venugopal will contest from Alappuzha in Kerala, while Shashi Tharoor﻿ was renominated from Thiruvananthapuram.

Congress chief's poll plan

Kharge may not contest Lok Sabha elections

Earlier in the day, NDTV reported that Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge might not contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The report, quoting party veterans, said that Kharge needs to focus on "larger responsibilities" rather than engaging in personal political campaigning. As of now, Kharge is the leader of the opposition in the Rajya Sabha.He still has four years left in the House.

Seat-sharing

Ongoing discussions and seat-sharing issues

The Congress's CEC reportedly plans to reconvene soon to discuss candidate selections for the remaining states. The party will hold discussions on the Northeast states during the next round of meetings. In the meantime, negotiations with Maha Vikas Aghadi allies for Maharashtra's 48 seats are ongoing, while efforts to placate Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee in Bengal persist.