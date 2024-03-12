Next Article

Nayab Singh Saini takes oath as new Haryana CM

By Tanya Shrivastava 05:37 pm Mar 12, 202405:37 pm

What's the story State Bharatiya Janata Party chief Nayab Singh Saini was sworn in as the new chief minister of Haryana in Chandigarh on Tuesday evening. This concludes the series of events set in motion by the resignation of his predecessor, Manohar Lal Khattar, along with his entire cabinet earlier in the day. Khattar resigned amidst BJP-Jannayak Janta Party alliance rift rumors over 2024 Lok Sabha seat-sharing.

As a part of its poll planning, the BJP is known to replace CMs, reshuffle cabinets ahead of elections to counter anti-incumbency and revitalize state units. This strategy proved successful during the 2022 Gujarat and Uttarakhand assembly elections. The same strategy flopped during the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, in which the Congress won.

New BJP government to be backed by 6 independent MLAs

The new government will likely be backed six independent lawmakers and, potentially, five MLAs from the JJP, reports said. The JJP MLAs will, however, not be given ministerial berths, reports added. The BJP already has 41 MLAs in the 90-member House, in which the majority mark is set at 46.

BJP's OBC push ahead of elections

Saini's selection as the new CM underscores the BJP's focus on caste equations before the elections. His influential position within the Other Backward Classes community, constituting around 8% of the state's population, especially in Kurukshetra, Yamunanagar, Ambala, Hisar, and Rewari districts, likely influenced his appointment. Notably, he serves as the Lok Sabha MP from Kurukshetra.

Khattar likely to make Lok Sabha debut

Haryana's political landscape was shaken by the resignation of Khattar, sparking various rumors. One speculation suggested he might contest his first Lok Sabha election. It was rumoured that he could be nominated from either Karnal, currently held by the BJP's Sanjay Bhatia, or Saini's Kurukshetra seat. However, recent indications point towards him being offered the ticket for the latter constituency.

JJP to contest all 10 Lok Sabha seats from Haryana

The BJP-JJP alliance in Haryana, forged post the 2019 Assembly election, hit a snag over Lok Sabha seat-sharing. The JJP sought two seats, but the BJP offered only one. In 2019, the JJP contested and lost seven seats while the BJP won all 10. The JJP now plans to independently contest all 10 seats.

Meanwhile, the Congress hit out at the BJP over the political turmoil in Haryana. "They should explain why the alliance broke. You are roaming all over the country, making alliances with parties...but you have been in power in Haryana for five years and the people have seen your lack of governance. The only alternative is Congress," Congress leader Selja Kumar told news agency ANI.