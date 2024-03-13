Next Article

PM Modi lays foundation for Rs. 1.25L crore semiconductor projects

By Pratyaksh Srivastava 12:17 pm Mar 13, 2024

What's the story Prime Minister Narendra Modi has laid the foundation stone for three major semiconductor projects totaling around Rs. 1.25 lakh crore through a video conference. These projects consist of a semiconductor fabrication facility in Dholera Special Investment Region (DSIR), Gujarat, and Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) facilities in Morigaon, Assam and Sanand, Gujarat. Modi addressed the nation's youth, stating, "13 March 2024 - a special day in India's efforts to become a hub for semiconductors."

Details

Stakeholders in setting up semiconductors facility

Tata Electronics Private Limited (TEPL) will establish a DSIR semiconductor fabrication facility under the Modified Scheme to set up semiconductor fabs in India, investing over Rs. 91,000 crore. TEPL will also develop the Morigaon OSAT facility, investing around Rs. 27,000 crore. Meanwhile, CG Power and Industrial Solutions will set up Sanand OSAT facility under the ATMP scheme, investing nearly Rs. 7,500 crore.

Economic impact

Impact on India's semiconductor ecosystem and employment opportunities

These initiatives align with India's goal of making India a leading global center for semiconductor design, manufacturing, and technology development. The facilities are expected to generate thousands of jobs within the semiconductor industry and promote employment in related sectors like electronics and telecommunications. Modi also encouraged young tech enthusiasts to join 'India's Techade: Chips for Viksit Bharat' program, which will include participation from students from over 60,000 institutions across the country.