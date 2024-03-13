Next Article

Redeem codes offer a plethora of in-game rewards for free

Free Fire MAX: How to redeem codes for March 13

By Pradnesh Naik 09:53 am Mar 13, 202409:53 am

What's the story Garena Free Fire MAX has swiftly risen to prominence in India's fiercely competitive battle royale gaming landscape. Its engaging graphics and immersive gameplay have earned praise from enthusiasts across the country. The introduction of free daily redemption codes adds an exciting dimension to the experience, allowing players to win exciting rewards and freebies. However, the codes are only valid for 12-18 hours after release.

Codes

Codes have server restrictions as well

You can elevate your gaming journey with custom redemption codes designed for Garena Free Fire MAX, granting access to a wide range of unique in-game items and rewards. Here are the codes for Wednesday: FFEV1BHUA7Q6TGH, FERTY9IHK6OV98U, FZ7YTA5Q4RED2C3, FVBERFJUVYTSRF4, FIRUYHGFBCNI8S7, FWUYEGTBRTGNBK, F8FXTHR8KIUHWG4, FGT5RFVDERFVSER, FGBW3REGFBI7345, FJ8FG7BSJU6YT3R. Do note that these codes are valid on Indian servers and will not work in other regions.

Process

How to unlock in-game items?

First, access the rewards redemption website (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en) to redeem Garena Free Fire MAX codes. Log in using credentials from platforms like Facebook, Apple ID, X, Google, VK ID, or Huawei ID. Enter the redemption code into the specified text box on the screen, then complete the process by clicking "Confirm." Once successfully redeemed, collect your rewards by launching the game on your device.