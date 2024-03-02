Next Article

AI overhaul of OneDrive was anticipated since Q4 2023

Copilot for OneDrive will fetch your tax documents, summarize presentations

By Akash Pandey, Mar 02, 2024

What's the story Microsoft is gearing up to launch Copilot for OneDrive in late April 2024. This AI-powered tool will search, summarize, and extract data from various file formats, including text documents, presentations, spreadsheets, HTML pages, and PDFs. It will be accessible on OneDrive for web, file viewer in Teams, OneDrive, and SharePoint, and available with a Copilot for Microsoft 365 license to work and school customers.

Highlights

It will decode natural language prompts to answer queries

The cutting-edge Copilot for OneDrive will understand natural language prompts and provide detailed answers to specific questions about users' files. Microsoft has shared examples like asking Copilot to calculate a week's sales of a product, outlining the pros and cons of a project, or displaying the most relevant or recent files. Users can also ask the chatbot to suggest ways to enhance their documents.

Handling additional tasks

Creating outlines, tables, and lists

Copilot for OneDrive will be able to generate outlines, tables, and lists using existing files. For example, users can request Copilot for a sales pitch outline based on a specific document, create a table with information from selected resumes, or create a list of frequently asked questions about a project. The goal is to boost productivity by handling tasks that would typically take longer.

Information

File types supported by Copilot for OneDrive

Copilot for OneDrive will be compatible with various file formats, including Office documents (DOC, DOCX, PPT, PPTX, XLSX) and new Microsoft 365 formats (FLUID, LOOP). It will also work with universal formats (PDF, TXT, RTF), web files (ASPX, HTM, HTML), and OpenDocument formats (ODT, ODP).

AI-powered summarization

It will summarize shared documents

Copilot for OneDrive will simplify document sharing by offering automatic summaries. When sharing a document, users can request Copilot to generate a concise summary, highlighting key points. This feature will eliminate the need for manual summarization, easing collaboration and comprehension. Recipients can then read the summary in their email before even opening the document. Microsoft aims to launch the summary feature by March 2024.