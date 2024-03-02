Next Article

The government is arguing that Google's actions are unacceptable

Delisting Indian apps cannot be permitted: Vaishnaw on Google-start-ups row

By Akash Pandey 03:32 pm Mar 02, 202403:32 pm

What's the story The Indian government is pushing back against Google's recent removal of several Indian apps from its Play Store. Electronics and Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has emphasized the start-up ecosystem's significance for India's economy and insisted big tech companies shouldn't determine their fate. On Friday, Google started removing apps, including popular matrimony apps, from its Play Store in India due to a dispute over service fee payments. A meeting between Google and affected app developers is scheduled for next week.

Google's actions

Removal of apps over service fee payment dispute

Google has accused 10 Indian companies, some of which are well-established, of evading fees while benefiting from Play Store. Among the removed apps are Shaadi, Matrimony, Bharat Matrimony, Altt (formerly ALTBalaji), Kuku FM, Quack Quack, and Truly Madly. The disagreement centers around Google imposing an 11-26% fee on in-app payments after the Competition Commission of India (CCI) ordered the withdrawal of a previous system charging 15-30% fees.

Responses

Reactions from affected app developers

Understandably, several app developers voiced their displeasure with Google's actions. Bharat Matrimony founder Murugavel Janakiraman called it a "dark day" for the internet in India, while Kuku FM co-founder Vinod Kumar Meena accused Google of acting like a "monopoly." Info Edge founder Sanjeev Bikhchandani suggested India needs its own app store as part of Digital Public Infrastructure, similar to UPI and ONDC. Meanwhile, Quack Quack founder Ravi Mittal said they would comply with Google's rules to return to the marketplace.

Insights

Industry association IAMAI condemns app removals

The Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI), representing some of India's largest start-ups, criticized Google's action and asked it to reinstate apps. In a blog post, however, Google defended its actions, stating 10 Indian companies opted not to pay for the "immense value they receive on Google Play" for an extended period. Adding that no court or regulator has denied Google Play's right to charge, it said even the Supreme Court refused to interfere with its right to do so.

Protocols

Google's enforcement policy and developer options

Google also claimed enforcing its policy could involve removing non-compliant apps from the Play Store. It added existing users can still access the apps, and developers are also welcome to resubmit their apps by choosing one of the three billing options as part of Google's payment policy. Google highlighted that over 200,000 Indian developers using Google Play adhere to its policies. However, 10 companies have chosen not to pay by securing interim court protections, it stated.