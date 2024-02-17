Previously, Google Docs housed its formatting options in a toolbar

Google Docs introduces formatting sidebar for Android tablets

By Akash Pandey 07:40 pm Feb 17, 202407:40 pm

What's the story Google has unveiled an update for its Docs, Sheets, and Slides apps on Android tablets, featuring a new formatting sidebar. This addition aims to enhance the user experience by simplifying access to various formatting tools and minimizing the number of taps needed to navigate them. The sidebar is currently being rolled out and will be fully accessible to all users in the coming weeks.

Changes

Improved spacing and persistent access

The updated formatting sidebar provides improved spacing compared to the previous toolbar and remains visible while users input text. It offers options such as line spacing, columns, clear formatting, and other detailed adjustments. Google states that this method "reduces the number of taps needed to navigate to formatting options, enabling you to more easily arrange text, tables, images and more."

More

Additional updates for Google Slides

Along with the Google Docs sidebar update for Android tablets, Google Slides on the web now lets users drag and drop images to change the background. By hovering over the border of an empty slide before releasing an image from a desktop, Content Library, or another webpage, users can set the image as the background in Google Slides. This improvement further simplifies the process of crafting visually appealing presentations.