Design

What about its dimensions and display?

Google Pixel 8a will be more compact than its predecessor, with dimensions of 152.1 x 72.6 x 8.9mm, compared to Pixel 7a's 152.4 x 72.9 x 9.0mm. The display size and refresh rate are expected to stay the same at 6.1=-inch and 90Hz. However, the Pixel 8a might feature an 'Actua' panel with increased brightness levels, providing users with an enhanced viewing experience.

Specs

Google's Tensor G3 SoC expected in Pixel 8a

Pixel 8a should be powered by Google's Tensor G3 SoC, which could be underclocked. Despite this, the chip's efficiency improvements should allow the 8a to last longer and run cooler than the Pixel 7a, which sometimes struggles to last a full day of heavy use. The inclusion of Tensor G3 SoC might make Pixel 8a an even more appealing choice for budget-conscious Android users.

Timeline

What about its availability?

Google's mid-range Pixel smartphones usually launch in the summer, with some variation in timing. If the Pixel 7a's release serves as a guide, the Pixel 8a might be unveiled during Google I/O 2024 in May. However, the launch date could be shifted forward or delayed by a few weeks. The Pixel 'a' series remains the most affordable way to join the Pixel ecosystem.