Display and design specifications

The Pixel 9 Pro will sport a roughly 6.5-inch flat screen, which will be smaller than its predecessor, the Pixel 8 Pro. It will have a centered punch-hole cutout for the front-facing camera and slim bezels on all sides. The flat frame will house the power button and volume controls on the right, with only antenna markings on the left. The bottom of the handset will feature a USB Type-C port, a SIM card tray, and a speaker grille.

Camera setup and dimensions

Measuring approximately 162.7 x 76.6 x 8.5mm (12.0mm with the camera bump), the Pixel 9 Pro's renders showcase a revamped rear camera design. It will include a triple camera setup with a telephoto sensor alongside the standard wide camera lens. Google is expected to incorporate a periscope telephoto sensor and variable aperture support, as hinted by the large sensor on the camera island. More details about the device are yet to be revealed.

Pricing

The pricing and availability details of the Pixel 9 Pro in India will be disclosed at the time of its launch. For reference, the Pixel 8 Pro starts at Rs. 1.07 lakh for the 128GB model (on Flipkart).