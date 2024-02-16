The shortcut is now widely rolling out to users

YouTube TV launches 'Last Channel Shortcut': How it works

By Akash Pandey 03:30 pm Feb 16, 202403:30 pm

What's the story YouTube's streaming television service, YouTube TV, has launched its "Last Channel Shortcut" feature, making it easier for users to switch between channels they're watching. This feature, which has been in the testing phase since December, is now available on all platforms. With this update, YouTube TV mimics traditional TV experiences where a shortcut button allows viewers to effortlessly flip between their most recently watched channels.

Next Article

Process

How to activate it?

To activate the "Last Channel Shortcut," users simply need to long-press the "Select" or "OK" button on their remote control. This will instantly take them back to the previously viewed channel or video, whether it's live, on-demand, or DVR content. When activated, a small animation and a message at the top of the screen will appear to explain the action. Users will also receive a pop-up notification with instructions on how to use the feature once it's available.

Availability

Wide rollout and more on YouTube TV

The "Last Channel Shortcut" is now being rolled out across all YouTube TV apps, with users confirming its availability on Google TV and other platforms. Alongside this feature, YouTube TV recently rolled out improvements such as the "Build a Multiview" option for NBA League Pass subscribers and a delayed "1080p Enhanced" mode with a higher bitrate for better picture quality. YouTube TV has recently hit eight million subscribers.