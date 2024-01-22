Meta to let EU users unlink Instagram, Facebook, and Messenger

By Akash Pandey 06:14 pm Jan 22, 202406:14 pm

Meta is providing users in the EU with increased options for utilizing its services

Meta is making some changes for European Union (EU) users ahead of the Digital Markets Act (DMA) implementation in March. Users in the EU, European Economic Area, and Switzerland will soon be able to unlink their Instagram, Facebook, and Messenger accounts. They'll see notifications about this update in the coming weeks. Meta's latest move is similar to what Google announced earlier this month, i.e., allowing users to stop data sharing between services like YouTube, Google Maps, Chrome, and Search.

Why does this story matter?

Meta's latest modifications imply that European Union users can access numerous Meta services without their data being exchanged among them. For instance, individuals can utilize Facebook Messenger as an independent service without requiring a Facebook account. Additionally, those who had previously connected their Facebook and Instagram accounts will now have the option to detach them.

Unbundling Marketplace and Facebook Gaming accounts

Not only can users unlink Instagram and Facebook, but they can also separate their Marketplace and Facebook Gaming accounts. However, Meta says this might limit some features. For example, if you use Marketplace without linking it to Facebook, you'll need to communicate with buyers and sellers through email instead of Messenger. Also, Facebook Gaming users will only have access to single-player games if they unlink their Facebook info.

Impact of the Digital Markets Act

The DMA, which kicks in on March 6, is behind these changes. Its goal is to boost competition and create a level playing field for businesses that depend on gatekeepers like Meta and Google. Both companies were labeled as "gatekeepers" under the DMA last September. Other big changes expected in the EU due to the DMA include messaging services like WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger working with competitors and Apple being forced to allow sideloading on iOS.

Previous changes by Meta in response to regulations

In December, Meta said it would stop letting Instagram and Facebook users send messages between services worldwide, but didn't mention the DMA as the reason. In November, Meta launched an ad-free paid subscription option for Facebook and Instagram in the EU, saying it was due to unspecified regulation changes. These moves show Meta's ongoing efforts to adapt to changing regulations.