Apple possibly sold 180,000 Vision Pro units in pre-order weekend

By Akash Pandey 04:49 pm Jan 22, 202404:49 pm

Initially, the Vision Pro offers 256GB storage capacity

Apple's new Vision Pro headset, priced at $3,499, sold between 160,000 to 180,000 units during its pre-order weekend, said analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. These numbers, based on pre-order inventory and shipping times, already beat Kuo's earlier predictions of 60,000 to 80,000 units for the February 2 release. However, Kuo mentioned that unchanged shipping times within the first 48 hours could signal a quick drop in demand after hardcore fans and heavy users placed their pre-orders.

Vision Pro still considered a niche product

Despite the strong pre-order sales, Kuo highlighted that even if the Vision Pro is sold out based on the higher initial production figure of 80,000 units, it would only represent about 0.007% of Apple's 1.2 billion active users. This makes the Vision Pro "a very niche product" for Apple. Also, currently the headset lacks popular apps like YouTube, Spotify, or Netflix. However, Apple might introduce a more affordable model priced between $1,500 to $2,500, as reported by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.

Apple aims to drum up demand before global launch

To generate and maintain interest in the Vision Pro headset ahead of its rumored global launch before June's WWDC, Apple is setting up demo areas at its US flagship stores. They're offering 25-minute sessions in hopes of making more sales. Since the Vision Pro isn't aimed at average consumers in its current form, Apple needs to find ways to attract a wider audience and keep people interested in the device moving forward.

Repair cost for Vision Pro

Apple recently revealed the repair expenses associated with the Vision Pro in the US. The cost of fixing a cracked cover glass without AppleCare+ is a substantial $799. Opting for AppleCare+ coverage entails a monthly fee of $24.99 or a lump sum payment of $499 for a two-year period. With AppleCare+, the repair of accidental damages will be charged at $299 per incident. Apple has also committed to supplying parts, tools, and information to facilitate DIY repairs.