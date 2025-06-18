Tyler Perry hit with explosive sexual harassment claims
Hollywood mogul Tyler Perry has been accused of sexual harassment, workplace gender violence, and sexual assault in a lawsuit filed by actor Derek Dixon.
The suit alleges that the Madea creator used his power to create a "coercive, sexually exploitative dynamic," promising career advancement but subjecting Dixon to "escalating sexual harassment, assault and battery."
The allegations come from Dixon's work on Perry's shows Ruthless and The Oval.
Legal response
Perry's attorney calls lawsuit a 'shakedown'
Perry's attorney Matthew Boyd has dismissed the allegations as a "shakedown."
He said, "This is an individual who got close to Tyler Perry for what now appears to be nothing more than setting up a scam."
"But Tyler will not be shaken down and we are confident these fabricated claims of harassment will fail."
The lawsuit seeks at least $260 million in damages.
Exploitation claims
Lawsuit compares Perry to Harvey Weinstein, Bill Cosby
The lawsuit claims Perry has a "troubling pattern of exploiting vulnerable male actors and employees."
It further alleges that like other notorious figures such as Harvey Weinstein, Bill Cosby, R Kelly, and Sean "Diddy" Combs, Perry's success has led him to believe that "money and influence" can get him whatever he wants.
Dixon's allegations detail incidents of sexual harassment and assault over several years.
Encounter details
Perry and Dixon met in 2019
Dixon claims he met Perry in 2019 at an opening party for Perry's studio while working for an events company.
The lawsuit states that Perry "picked [Dixon] out of a crowd" and began asking about his employment status and acting aspirations.
Following this, Perry reportedly offered Dixon a role on one of his television shows (Ruthless) with the promise of career advancement.
In January 2020, the 55-year-old mogul apparently assaulted the actor by inviting him home and getting him drunk.
Assault claims
Dixon first filed a complaint last year after quitting 'Oval'
"On multiple occasions, Mr. Perry sexually assaulted Mr. Dixon, including one instance where he forcibly pulled off Mr. Dixon's clothing, groped his buttocks, and attempted to force himself on Dixon."
The suit also includes messages between the two, with flirtatious and sexually suggestive texts from Perry that Dixon seems to rebuff.
Dixon ultimately filed a complaint with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission last year before quitting The Oval because of the harassment, per the suit.