2 pilgrims killed after boulders roll down Kedarnath Yatra route
What's the story
Two pilgrims were killed after boulders rolled down a hillside during a landslide along the Kedarnath Yatra trek route in Rudraprayag district in Uttarakhand on Wednesday.
Four other pilgrims were also caught in the landslide, with two others injured and undergoing treatment, officials said.
The incident comes just days after a helicopter crashed near Kedarnath due to bad weather, claiming seven lives, including a two-year-old child and the pilot.
Incident
Landslide happened around 11:20am
The Rudraprayag landslide happened around 11:20am, with stones pouring down the slope and hitting pilgrims, palanquins, and porter operators while several people were trekking along the route.
According to Rudraprayag Superintendent of Police Akshay Prahlad Konde, police and District Disaster Response Force (DDRF) officers responded quickly to the situation and rescued the victims.
Twitter Post
Rescue operations are underway
VIDEO | Uttarakhand: Tragedy struck the Kedarnath Yatra after boulders rolled down a hillside near Jungle Chatti on the trekking route. Four pilgrims were caught in the landslide, two died on the spot, while two others were injured. Rescue operations are underway.#kedarnathdham pic.twitter.com/1mPppRjTir— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 18, 2025
Yatra opening
Char Dham Yatra
The Char Dham Yatra 2025 season started on April 30 with Gangotri and Yamunotri Dham opening.
The doors of Kedarnath Dham were opened on May 2, followed by Badrinath on May 4.
The Char Dham Yatra is a major pilgrimage for Hindus, covering four sacred shrines in Uttarakhand: Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath, and Badrinath.
Thousands of devotees visit these holy sites every year.