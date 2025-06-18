What's the story

Two pilgrims were killed after boulders rolled down a hillside during a landslide along the Kedarnath Yatra trek route in Rudraprayag district in Uttarakhand on Wednesday.

Four other pilgrims were also caught in the landslide, with two others injured and undergoing treatment, officials said.

The incident comes just days after a helicopter crashed near Kedarnath due to bad weather, claiming seven lives, including a two-year-old child and the pilot.