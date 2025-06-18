Key points Modi told Trump during their 35-minute phone call
What's the story
Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with United States President Donald Trump on Wednesday, discussing terrorism.
The conversation lasted for around 35 minutes and came just hours before Trump's meeting with Pakistan's Army Chief, who will be hosted for a closed-door lunch at the White House.
Here are the key takeaways from their discussion.
Operation Sindoor
Modi discusses ongoing Operation Sindoor
During the call, PM Modi briefed Trump on "Operation Sindoor," which was launched in response to the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 civilians.
He emphasized India's global commitment to combating terrorism through multi-party delegations.
The prime minister clarified that India would respond to Pakistan's actions with equal force, calling terrorism a war and "not a proxy war."
He also stressed that "Operation Sindoor" is still ongoing.
Mediation stance
India never asked US to mediate talks with Pakistan
PM Modi also made it clear that a ceasefire between India and Pakistan was achieved through talks between the two nations and not US mediation.
"PM Modi told President Trump clearly that during this period, there was no talk at any stage on subjects like India-US trade deal or U.S. mediation between India and Pakistan," Misri said.
Mediation
Modi emphasized that India has not accepted mediation
Misri added that talks for ceasing military action happened directly between India and Pakistan through existing military channels and on the insistence of Pakistan.
"Prime Minister Modi emphasized that India has not accepted mediation in the past and will never do," he said.
Misri stated that the two leaders were scheduled to meet on the sidelines of the G7 summit, but Trump left a day early owing to the Middle East situation.
Invite
Modi invites Trump to Quad Summit
Trump also invited Modi to stop over in the US on his way back from Canada.
However, PM Modi declined, citing prior commitments.
Instead, PM Modi invited President Trump to India for the next Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) summit. President Trump accepted the invitation.
After wrapping up his first visit to Canada, PM Modi traveled to Croatia, the first time an Indian prime minister has visited the Balkan nation.