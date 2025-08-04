Coastal living linked to longer lifespans, study finds

A new study from Ohio State University has found that people who live near the coast tend to have longer lifespans. The research analyzed census records of over 66,000 people and their proximity to water bodies. The findings show a positive correlation between coastal living and longevity, but interestingly enough, this wasn't the case for those living in urban areas with inland blue spaces like lakes or rivers.

Lifespan comparison Coastal v/s inland blue space impact on lifespan Environmental health scientist Jianyong Wu from Ohio State University said coastal residents could live a year or more longer than the average lifespan of 79 years. On the other hand, those living in urban areas near inland rivers and lakes are likely to die around 78 years. However, it's important to note that this study does not establish direct cause-and-effect relationships but highlights an association between coastal living and increased longevity.

Environmental advantages Factors contributing to longevity The researchers proposed several factors that could explain the longevity of coastal residents. They noted that coastal areas generally have milder weather conditions, better air quality, and more recreational opportunities than urban areas near inland blue spaces. Additionally, higher property values in these regions may indicate a higher socioeconomic status among residents, which could also contribute to their longer lifespans.

Rural vs urban Rural vs urban divide The impact of living near inland waters on lifespan varies greatly between rural and urban areas. In rural regions, residing close to inland bodies of water can actually increase life expectancy, though not as much as coastal living does. However, in urban areas, factors like pollution and lack of safe opportunities for physical activity could counteract the health benefits associated with blue spaces.