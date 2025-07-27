Brain structure differences seen in children with restrictive eating disorders

A recent study has revealed that children suffering from restrictive eating disorders show distinct changes in their brain structure. The research, published in Nature Mental Health, analyzed MRI scans of 174 children under the age of 13 diagnosed with early-onset restrictive eating disorder (rEO-ED). These scans were compared to those of 116 healthy children to identify differences between disorder types and potential links to brain structures associated with other neurological conditions like obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD).

Research findings Distinct brain structure changes observed in children with rEO-ED The study found notable differences in brain structure for both early-onset anorexia nervosa (including a thinner cortex and more cerebrospinal fluid) and underweight patients with ARFID (including a reduced surface area and reduced overall brain volume). However, as this study only provides a snapshot in time, it's hard to tell if these structural changes are a cause or consequence of the disorders.

Link to BMI Changes in cortical thickness linked to body mass index (BMI) In children with early-onset anorexia nervosa, changes in cortical thickness were more closely associated with body mass index (BMI). This suggests that the neurological differences may be a result of restrictive eating behaviors. To explore overlaps between restrictive eating disorders and other neurodevelopmental conditions, scans from various external datasets were used.

Neurodevelopmental links Study explores overlaps between restrictive eating disorders and other conditions The study found similarities in cortical thickness signatures between early-onset anorexia nervosa and OCD, as well as ARFID and autism. However, there was little overlap between anorexia nervosa and autism or ARFID and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). These findings highlight the need to consider early-onset anorexia nervosa and ARFID as separate disorders while recognizing their similarities with other mental health conditions.