Ranbir-Yash's 'Ramayana' to release in English, Japanese, Mandarin, and more

Global ambitions

'Ramayana' will be shoulder-to-shoulder with world's biggest productions: Producer

Namit Malhotra, the producer behind this ambitious project, has previously worked on Hollywood VFX blockbusters like Dune and The Dark Knight. He believes that Ramayana will set a new standard for Indian cinema. "Our movie will stand shoulder-to-shoulder with the biggest productions in the world like Dune and Avatar," he earlier said in a statement. "Since everyone has their own interpretation, the challenge is to tell the story in a way that feels familiar yet very groundbreaking."