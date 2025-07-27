Ranbir-Yash's 'Ramayana' to release in English, Japanese, Mandarin, and more
What's the story
The upcoming cinematic adaptation of the Indian epic Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Yash, is being prepared for a worldwide release in 2026. The film will be dubbed in several languages, including English, Japanese, and Mandarin, to reach audiences across the globe, per a report by TOI. However, all shlokas (verses) and bhajans (devotional songs) will remain in their original languages to maintain cultural authenticity.
Global ambitions
'Ramayana' will be shoulder-to-shoulder with world's biggest productions: Producer
Namit Malhotra, the producer behind this ambitious project, has previously worked on Hollywood VFX blockbusters like Dune and The Dark Knight. He believes that Ramayana will set a new standard for Indian cinema. "Our movie will stand shoulder-to-shoulder with the biggest productions in the world like Dune and Avatar," he earlier said in a statement. "Since everyone has their own interpretation, the challenge is to tell the story in a way that feels familiar yet very groundbreaking."
Production scale
Film to release in 2 parts
The VFX-heavy adaptation of Ramayana is being made on a whopping budget of over ₹4,000cr. The film will be released in two parts, with Part 1 scheduled for Diwali 2026 and Part 2 for Diwali 2027. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film also features Sai Pallavi as Sita and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman. Arun Govil, Indira Krishnan, Lara Dutta, Rakul Preet Singh, and Sunny Deol will also play pivotal roles.