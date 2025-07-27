Ghaziabad fake embassy case: Accused involved in ₹300 crore scam
What's the story
The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) has unearthed shocking details in its investigation of Harshvardhan Jain, who was arrested for running a fake embassy in Ghaziabad. The probe revealed that Jain had allegedly been involved in a job racket and money laundering through the Hawala route. The fake embassy, named "Grand Duchy of Westarctica," was operational since 2017, with the specific building in Ghaziabad rented six months before his arrest, but the operation itself had been ongoing for about eight years.
Scam details
Jain introduced to conman by 'godman' Chandraswami
Jain's arrest also uncovered his alleged involvement in a scam worth almost ₹300 crore. The UP STF found that controversial "godman" Chandraswami introduced Jain to conman Ahsan Ali Sayed, who helped him set up 25 shell companies for money laundering. Sayed's Swiss company, Western Advisory Group, collected brokerage fees amounting to nearly ₹300 crore through fraudulent promises of loans.
Official statement
Westarctica suspends Jain
Westarctica, the micronation of which Jain was an honorary consul, has distanced itself from him after his arrest. The micronation said he was never authorized to create diplomatic items and violated their protocols by calling his home an "embassy." They have suspended him indefinitely as a representative and are cooperating with Indian authorities.
Micronation background
What is Westarctica?
Founded by US Navy officer Travis McHenry in 2001, Westarctica is a self-proclaimed micronation in Antarctica. It has an area of 6,20,000 square miles and claims to have 2,356 citizens, none of whom live there. The Grand Duchy operates as a non-profit organization to raise awareness about climate change and Antarctica.