Ghaziabad fake embassy case: Accused involved in ₹300 crore scam

By Snehil Singh 05:25 pm Jul 27, 202505:25 pm

The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) has unearthed shocking details in its investigation of Harshvardhan Jain, who was arrested for running a fake embassy in Ghaziabad. The probe revealed that Jain had allegedly been involved in a job racket and money laundering through the Hawala route. The fake embassy, named "Grand Duchy of Westarctica," was operational since 2017, with the specific building in Ghaziabad rented six months before his arrest, but the operation itself had been ongoing for about eight years.