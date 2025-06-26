Woman drives car on Telangana rail-track; disturbs services for 2hrs  

A woman from Uttar Pradesh drove a car on railway tracks in Telangana 's Ranga Reddy district, disrupting train services for about two hours and causing 10-15 trains to divert. The woman, in her 30s, reportedly drove her vehicle for nearly seven kilometers before being stopped by authorities. A police official stated she has been transferred to a hospital for examination to see if she was under the influence of alcohol or drugs or had any mental health issues.

Incident details Woman threatens locals with knife Initially, Nagulapalli residents yelled at the woman in an attempt to stop her when they saw her driving the car. But the woman allegedly threatened them with a knife when they tried to come near her. Residents quickly alerted railway staff and police, who chased the car for some distance before it hit nearby trees and stopped. The collision shattered the car's windows, but no injuries were reported.

Aftermath Worked with a multinational company until recently: Police NDTV, citing sources, said some 20 people were needed to bring her out of the car, as there was zero cooperation from her. Chandana Deepti, Superintendent of Police (SP) of Railway Police, said a preliminary probe revealed the woman worked with a multinational company until recently. The police believe she might have been trying to make reels for social media.

Twitter Post She's in police custody 🚨 Shocking in Telangana: A woman drove her car on the Kondakal railway track near Shankarpally to film a REEL, reportedly under the influence.



Despite staff attempts to stop her, she sped off, triggering panic. Hyderabad–Bengaluru trains were halted as a precaution.



She's now… pic.twitter.com/NgqmoUoYrw — Megh Updates 🚨™ (@MeghUpdates) June 26, 2025