What's the story

A man has been arrested after he fired shots in the air at the Dawat-e-Ramzan exhibition in Hyderabad, organized by Anam Mirza, sister of tennis ace Sania Mirza.

The incident happened on Saturday during a quarrel between two stall owners, which led to a third party, Haseebuddin, firing shots in the air.

The Gudimalkapur police station immediately swung into action and nabbed the accused and seized the weapon.