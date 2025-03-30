Man opens fire at Sania Mirza's sister Anam's Dawat-e-Ramzan expo
What's the story
A man has been arrested after he fired shots in the air at the Dawat-e-Ramzan exhibition in Hyderabad, organized by Anam Mirza, sister of tennis ace Sania Mirza.
The incident happened on Saturday during a quarrel between two stall owners, which led to a third party, Haseebuddin, firing shots in the air.
The Gudimalkapur police station immediately swung into action and nabbed the accused and seized the weapon.
Incident details
Minor disagreement leads to gunfire
The incident was triggered by a small fight between the owner of a perfume shop and a toy shop at the Dawat-e-Ramzan exhibition in Hyderabad.
Gudimalkapur station police inspector said, "A small fight broke out at an exhibition Dawat-e-Ramzan between a perfume shop and a toy shop owner, and it was compromised."
During the fight, Haseebuddin unnecessarily fired two rounds into the air from his licensed pistol, he added.
Suspect's background
Accused has no ties to the parties involved
The accused has been identified as Haseebuddin alias Hyder. He had no known ties to either party involved in the dispute.
A former Sarpanch, he lives in AC Guards Paramount Colony and owned a licensed firearm from Nampally.
Police have registered a case under the Arms Act and are looking into the motive behind his actions.
Event overview
Anam Mirza's Dawat-e-Ramzan expo
Dawat-e-Ramzan, hosted by Anam Mirza, is a popular exhibition and food festival that takes place annually in Hyderabad during Ramzan.
According to her Instagram profile, she has been a fashion curator since 2012 and also has her own YouTube channel.
Her expo and District Bazaar in Hyderabad, which has over 400 retail stalls and 60 food brands, is one of the largest Ramzan exhibitions, employing over 3,000 people during Ramzan and drawing more than 2.5 lakh visitors in 11 days.