Bengaluru's heatwave returns, IMD predicts rain soon
What's the story
Bengaluru, capital of Karnataka, is witnessing a return to summer after a temporary relief owing to rains.
On Saturday, the city's maximum temperature reached around 35°C. The heat is likely to continue till April 3, weather forecasts said.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said Bengaluru woke up to a temperature of 35°C on Sunday with a minimum of 22°C.
Weather forecast
IMD predicts rainy weather from April 2
The IMD has forecast clear skies for Bengaluru till April 1. But a transition to rainy weather is on the cards from April 2.
The meteorological office said the city will be under the influence of light rain and cloudy skies from this date, possibly providing reprieve from the ongoing heatwave.
Maximum temperature during the period is likely to be around 34°C while minimum may fall to around 21°C.
Temperature records
February 17 marked hottest day in Bengaluru this year
Bengaluru recorded its hottest day of the year on February 17 when temperatures soared to a blistering 35.9°C.
This abnormal weather pattern saw temperatures higher than Delhi's, which was hovering at a mere 27°C on the same day.
The IMD's prediction indicates that above-normal temperatures are expected until April 3, making it important for denizens to keep themselves ready for impending heatwaves.