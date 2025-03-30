What's the story

PM Narendra Modi has sent his heartfelt wishes to the nation on the auspicious occasion of Navratri and the traditional Indian New Year.

He conveyed the sentiments in a Hindi post on X.

Calling Navratri a holy festival of Shakti-sadhana, he said it fills people's lives with courage, restraint, and strength.

The PM also shared a bhajan by Pandit Jasraj, worshiping the mother goddess.