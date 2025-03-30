PM Modi extends greetings on Navratri, Ugadi, and New Year
What's the story
PM Narendra Modi has sent his heartfelt wishes to the nation on the auspicious occasion of Navratri and the traditional Indian New Year.
He conveyed the sentiments in a Hindi post on X.
Calling Navratri a holy festival of Shakti-sadhana, he said it fills people's lives with courage, restraint, and strength.
The PM also shared a bhajan by Pandit Jasraj, worshiping the mother goddess.
New Year greetings
PM Modi wishes citizens on 'Nav Samvatsar'
Apart from Navratri, PM Modi congratulated the nation on 'Nav Samvatsar.'
"Many best wishes to all the people of the country on the occasion of Nav Samvatsar."
The message carried hopes that the auspicious occasion brings new enthusiasm and energy into people's lives.
He further expressed his wish for it to invigorate their resolve toward a developed India.
Twitter Post
PM Modi's wishes on 'Nav Samvatsar'
समस्त देशवासियों को नव संवत्सर की ढेरों शुभकामनाएं। यह पावन-पुनीत अवसर आप सभी के जीवन में नया उत्साह लेकर आए, जो विकसित भारत के संकल्प में भी नई ऊर्जा भरे।— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 30, 2025
Festival wishes
PM Modi extends greetings on Ugadi, Gudi Padwa
PM Modi also greeted people on Ugadi, Cheti Chand, Sajibu Cheiraoba, Navreh, and Gudi Padwa, celebrated in various parts of India to mark the traditional New Year.
His messages sought to spread joy and positivity among citizens during festive times.
The PM's wishes reflect India's rich cultural diversity and its unity in celebrating new beginnings together as one nation.