Operation Brahma: India launches massive aid mission for earthquake-hit Myanmar
What's the story
India has launched 'Operation Brahma,' a massive humanitarian mission to help Myanmar after a devastating earthquake.
The natural disaster that hit on Friday has been one of the worst in over a century, leaving widespread destruction in Myanmar and neighboring Thailand.
The Indian government quickly responded, mobilizing its armed forces with a host of relief materials and medical teams.
Timely aid
India's prompt response to Myanmar's disaster
The Indian government quickly launched 'Operation Brahma' after the quake hit.
The first Indian Air Force (IAF) transport aircraft took off with 15 tons of relief materials, including food and medical supplies, on Saturday morning. It reached Yangon by 8:00am IST.
By evening, an 80-member National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) search and rescue team had been flown to Naypyidaw, Myanmar's capital, before being deployed to Mandalay, one of the worst-hit areas.
Diplomatic engagement
Prime Minister Modi's condolences and India's commitment
PM Narendra Modi has extended his condolences for the loss of lives and destruction caused by the earthquake. He assured that India is ready to provide all possible assistance.
MEA (Ministry of External Affairs) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal reiterated India's commitment to being a "first responder" during natural disasters, citing previous aid missions like 'Operation Dost' in Turkey and Syria.
Medical aid
Operation Brahma: Medical and rescue teams deployed
IAF will operate five sorties to airlift an NDRF team, a dog squad with special equipment, and a 118-member army field hospital with specialists and vehicles to Myanmar.
The 118-member army field hospital unit from the Indian Army's Shatrujeet Brigade Medical Responders will provide advanced medical care.
The elite medical team will set up a 60-bed Medical Treatment Centre in Mandalay for trauma cases, emergency surgeries, and general needs.
Preparedness
NDRF team on standby for potential deployment
An NDRF team with sophisticated search and rescue equipment is based in Nay Pyi Taw to help local authorities locate survivors trapped under debris.
A third NDRF team has been placed on standby in Kolkata and can be airlifted to Myanmar as soon as needed.
The operation highlights India's preparedness to offer immediate assistance in the aftermath of natural disasters.