Bajinder Singh faces fresh sexual abuse allegations after rape conviction
What's the story
Bajinder Singh, a self-styled Christian preacher, was found guilty of rape. Since the verdict, two more women have alleged sexual abuse by him.
The women approached the Akal Takht after they felt law-enforcers weren't doing anything.
They alleged they were threatened and intimidated despite filing FIRs, because of the police's prolonged inaction against Singh.
Call for action
Akal Takht's jathedar urges immediate action
Officiating jathedar of Akal Takht, Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargajj, met the women on Saturday. He urged them to have faith in Guru Sahib and assured them of support.
Gargajj said he was concerned over the delay in action against Singh, urging the Punjab government to take immediate and strict measures against him.
He also stressed on ensuring safety for the two women who spoke up.
Victims' perspective
Victims express confidence in justice
One of the women, allegedly seen in a viral video where Singh was reportedly beating someone, said she was confident of getting justice after meeting Gargajj.
She narrated how she had approached several people for help, some of whom had helped them while others had turned a blind eye to their cries.
The woman said she had been visiting Singh's church since over 10 years and was involved in 'sewa' at his dera for six-seven years.