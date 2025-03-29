Next Article
Mumbai Police Deputy Commissioner Sudhakar Pathare dies in road accident
By Snehil Singh
Mar 29, 2025 05:31 pm
What's the story
Mumbai Police's Port Zone DC Sudhakar Pathare lost his life in a road accident on Saturday.
The mishap happened around noon in Hyderabad when another vehicle hit his car.
Pathare was in Hyderabad for training and had gone out as it was a day off.
Professional journey
Pathare's career and investigations
Sudhakar Pathare was set to be promoted to the Deputy Inspector General rank. His stint as Badlapur's Deputy Commissioner was also notable for his role in a high-profile case of sexual assault on minors.
The case resulted in the police encounter of the accused, Akshay Shinde, during his stint in Badlapur.
Local authorities are now investigating the circumstances behind Pathare's tragic accident.