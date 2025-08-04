'Unacceptable': Trump's top aide accuses India of financing Russia's war

A senior aide in US President Donald Trump 's administration has accused India of "financing" Russia's war in Ukraine by buying oil from Moscow. Stephen Miller, the deputy chief of staff at the White House, made these remarks during an appearance on Fox News's Sunday Morning Futures. He said that people would be shocked to learn that India is "basically tied with China in purchasing Russian oil."

Diplomatic tensions Miller emphasizes on Trump's past relationship with India Miller also emphasized that Trump has always had a "tremendous relationship" with India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. However, he stressed the need to address the financial support for Russia's war in Ukraine. "President Trump...all options are on the table to deal diplomatically, financially and otherwise with the ongoing war in Ukraine," Miller added.

Trade decisions India to continue buying Russian oil despite US pressure Despite the US's increasing pressure, Indian government sources have reportedly said that New Delhi will continue buying Russian oil. The decision is left to state-run and private refiners as a commercial choice. Prime Minister Modi has also defended India's economic interests amid global instability. "The world economy is going through many apprehensions - there is an atmosphere of instability," he said at a rally in Uttar Pradesh over the weekend.

Economic measures Trump administration imposes tariffs on Indian imports The comments came after the Trump administration imposed a 25% tariff on Indian exports to the US. The White House has threatened further action if India continues its Russian oil purchases. This marks a shift in the US's approach toward India, which it had previously courted as a counterweight to China in Asia.