'Unacceptable': Trump's top aide accuses India of financing Russia's war
What's the story
A senior aide in US President Donald Trump's administration has accused India of "financing" Russia's war in Ukraine by buying oil from Moscow. Stephen Miller, the deputy chief of staff at the White House, made these remarks during an appearance on Fox News's Sunday Morning Futures. He said that people would be shocked to learn that India is "basically tied with China in purchasing Russian oil."
Diplomatic tensions
Miller emphasizes on Trump's past relationship with India
Miller also emphasized that Trump has always had a "tremendous relationship" with India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. However, he stressed the need to address the financial support for Russia's war in Ukraine. "President Trump...all options are on the table to deal diplomatically, financially and otherwise with the ongoing war in Ukraine," Miller added.
Trade decisions
India to continue buying Russian oil despite US pressure
Despite the US's increasing pressure, Indian government sources have reportedly said that New Delhi will continue buying Russian oil. The decision is left to state-run and private refiners as a commercial choice. Prime Minister Modi has also defended India's economic interests amid global instability. "The world economy is going through many apprehensions - there is an atmosphere of instability," he said at a rally in Uttar Pradesh over the weekend.
Economic measures
Trump administration imposes tariffs on Indian imports
The comments came after the Trump administration imposed a 25% tariff on Indian exports to the US. The White House has threatened further action if India continues its Russian oil purchases. This marks a shift in the US's approach toward India, which it had previously courted as a counterweight to China in Asia.
Strategic shift
Trump criticizes India for joining BRICS grouping
Last week, Trump slammed India for joining the BRICS grouping of developing countries and its close ties with Russia. He said, "They can take their dead economies down together." This marks a strategic shift for the US as it seeks to pressure Russian President Vladimir Putin to end his war in Ukraine.