Modi extends ₹4,850 crore credit line to Maldives 

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi , who is on a two-day visit to the Maldives , has announced a new Line of Credit (LoC) worth ₹4,850 crore to the island nation. The financial aid is expected to support major infrastructure and development projects across the country. An amendment agreement was also signed, reducing the Maldives's annual debt repayment on previous Indian-funded LoCs.

Economic collaboration Negotiations for India-Maldives Free Trade Agreement underway In addition to the financial assistance, India and the Maldives have also started formal negotiations for an India-Maldives Free Trade Agreement (IMFTA). The agreement is aimed at boosting economic cooperation and enhancing bilateral trade between the two nations. India also announced the handing over of the remaining 3,300 housing units from the 4,000 housing units in Hulhumale under India's Buyers' Credit facilities and handed over 72 vehicles and other equipment to the Maldivian Ministry of Defense.

MOUs Several MOUs signed Furthermore, multiple Memorandums of Understanding (MOUs) were inked. These include agreements on fisheries and aquaculture, meteorological partnership between India's Institute of Tropical Meteorology and the Maldives Meteorological Services, and the exchange of scalable digital governance technologies. An MOU was also signed to recognize the Indian Pharmacopoeia, allowing for better trade in medicinal products. What's more, NPCI International Payments Limited and the Maldives Monetary Authority reached a network-level agreement to deliver India's Unified Payments Interface (UPI) to the Maldives.

Modi For us it is always friendship first: Modi The two also jointly released a commemorative stamp to mark the 60th anniversary of the establishment of formal diplomatic relations between the nations. Speaking from Malé, Indian PM Modi said, "For us it is always friendship first." "India is Maldives' closest neighbor. Maldives holds an important place in India's 'Neighborhood First' policy and 'MAHASAGAR' vision. India is proud of being the most trusted friend...Be it a crisis or pandemic, India has always stood with them as first responders."

Twitter Post Shared vision becoming a reality: Modi #WATCH | Malé, Maldives: PM Narendra Modi says, "Last year in October, during the President's visit to India, we shared a vision on extensive economic and maritime partnership. Now, this is becoming a reality. It is a result of that, that our relations are touching new heights.… pic.twitter.com/VFLqvnN9zO — ANI (@ANI) July 25, 2025

Diplomatic milestone Modi in Maldives at President Muizzu's invitation PM Modi is in the Maldives at President Muizzu's invitation. Upon his arrival on Friday, PM Modi was welcomed by President Muizzu and other senior cabinet members, including the defense minister and foreign minister. Members of the Indian diaspora also gathered to welcome him, chanting "Vande Mataram" and "Bharat Mataa Ki Jai." After that, Modi held a one-on-one meeting before settling down for delegation-level talks, per PTI.