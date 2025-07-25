Revisit Ektaa Kapoor's opinions about ALTT amid its ban

Ektaa Kapoor , the founder of ALTT (formerly ALTBalaji), spoke to Faye D'Souza about her streaming platform recently. This interview took place days before the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting announced a ban on ALTT . During the conversation, Kapoor revealed that she faced over 100 legal cases while running the platform and admitted that being "risqué" was part of their strategy.

Content strategy 'I feel bad girls make history...': Kapoor on sexual content Kapoor defended her decision to launch ALTT, stating, "I feel bad girls make history, and you have to be out there, and some people will hate you, but you have to say what you believe in." She further clarified her stance on sexual content, saying, "I always say that I don't have a problem with sex, I have a lot of problems with sexual crime."

Platform's decline 'Wanted to normalize sex for the world...': ALTT's vision Kapoor shared her vision for ALTT, saying she wanted to "normalize sex for the world." She added, "Everyone is telling me that you are making these women wear sarees, it is regressive. I think that it is equally progressive." However, things took a turn when they couldn't curate content effectively. "Some of it was not savory... My mom was like who has put this out? Then I had to walk out of it. Then it was a mess," she said.