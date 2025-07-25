Army jawan killed, 2 injured in landmine blast in Poonch
A landmine explosion along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district, Jammu and Kashmir, on Friday left one soldier dead and two others injured. The incident took place during an area domination patrol in the general area of Krishna Ghati. The deceased soldier was identified as Agniveer Lalit Kumar of the 7 JAT Regiment.
Soldier's family informed; White Knight Corps pays tribute
The two injured soldiers, including a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO), were rushed to a military hospital for treatment. They are currently reported to be in stable condition. The Indian Army's White Knight Corps took to X (formerly Twitter) to pay tribute to the fallen soldier and express condolences to his family. "We stand with the bereaved family in this hour of grief," it wrote.
Security measures
Incident amid heightened security for Amarnath Yatra
The incident comes amid heightened security in the valley due to the annual Amarnath Yatra pilgrimage. Last month, security forces had opened fire after detecting suspicious movement near the LoC in Rajouri. Despite extensive search operations and drone surveillance, no suspects were found. Earlier this week, a high-level security review meeting was held to discuss arrangements for the upcoming Budha Amarnath Yatra. The pilgrimage will commence on July 28 from Bhagwati Nagar base camp and conclude on August 9.