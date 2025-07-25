Odisha brothers try burying minor alive after gang-rape causes pregnancy 

Three men allegedly gang-raped a 15-year-old girl and then tried to bury her alive after they found out that she was pregnant in Odisha 's Jagatsinghpur district. The accused, identified as Bhagyadhar Das and Panchanan Das from Banashbara village, are brothers. Their accomplice, Tulu Babu, is still on the run. The incidents reportedly took place over an extended period, and when they learned she was five months pregnant, they allegedly tried to bury her alive to hide their crime.

Abortion plot Accused tried to forcefully conduct abortion NDTV, citing police sources, reported that initially the accused offered to pay for an abortion and called the survivor to a location. When she arrived, she found a ditch had been dug up. The accused then threatened to bury her alive if she refused the abortion. The survivor, however, managed to escape and narrated her ordeal to her father.

Medical care Survivor admitted to hospital, case registered The survivor was admitted to the District Headquarters Hospital for medical treatment. Her father then filed a formal complaint at Kujang Police Station. Based on this, a case was registered under relevant sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). While Bhagyadhar and Panchanan have been arrested and presented in court, Tulu remains at large, and a manhunt is underway.