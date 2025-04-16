IMD issues rain and thunderstorm alert for 5 states
What's the story
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of thunderstorms and heavy rain in some parts of India. The forecast is based on the formation of five cyclonic circulations in the country.
The IMD's forecast indicates that these formations will have a strong bearing on weather conditions across the country.
It says torrential rain and storms will hit several states, especially in the east, over the next two days.
Circulation impact
Cyclonic circulations to affect weather across India
The IMD has detected five cyclonic circulations that are likely to make a major difference to the weather across India.
The first is over Western Rajasthan, the second over Central Southern Madhya Pradesh, and the third over the Gulf of Mannar.
On the eastern side, the fourth cyclonic circulation is over the Bay of Bengal and Tamil Nadu, and the fifth is over Western Assam.
These will likely cause heavy rain today in parts of Central India and Maharashtra.
Regional forecasts
IMD predicts heavy rains in eastern and northeastern states
The IMD has also forecast heavy rainfall in Eastern and Northeastern states over the next five days.
States including Bihar, Odisha, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, and Jharkhand are likely to see rain today as well as over the next few days.
In Northeast India, Manipur, Mizoram, Nagaland, Tripura, Assam, and Meghalaya will see rain today (April 16) and tomorrow (April 17).
The weather department has warned of possible storms with these rains.
Heat wave warning
IMD issues heat wave alert for several states
The IMD has also put out a heat wave alert for several states. Western Rajasthan and parts of Gujarat are likely to witness a heatwave on April 18.
Humid heat conditions are also expected in Marathwada, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Goa, Puducherry, and Central Maharashtra.
Meanwhile, isolated heavy rainfall is likely over Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh on April 18 and 19.