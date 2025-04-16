What's the story

The Supreme Court warned against changing historical verdicts taken on public trusts while hearing a batch of petitions challenging the Waqf Act on Wednesday.

Over 70 petitions have been listed before the bench, challenging the Act.

The petitioners include AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi, Congress MP Md Jawed, RJD MP Manoj Kumar Jha, TMC MP Mahua Moitra, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) party, and Tamil actor Vijay, among others.