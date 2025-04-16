What's the story

Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sanjiv Khanna has officially recommended Justice Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai as his successor.

As per tradition, the chief justice has sent a proposal to the Union Law Ministry, naming Justice Gavai as his successor.

CJI Khanna will retire on May 13, and Gavai will take the oath as the next CJI on May 14.