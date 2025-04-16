Justice BR Gavai is next CJI, swearing-in on May 14
What's the story
Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sanjiv Khanna has officially recommended Justice Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai as his successor.
As per tradition, the chief justice has sent a proposal to the Union Law Ministry, naming Justice Gavai as his successor.
CJI Khanna will retire on May 13, and Gavai will take the oath as the next CJI on May 14.
Tenure details
Justice Gavai's tenure as CJI
Justice Gavai will have a tenure of about six months as CJI, until his retirement in November.
He will be the second Dalit to occupy the esteemed position after Justice KG Balakrishnan was elevated to the role in 2007.
As a senior Supreme Court judge, Justice Gavai has been part of several landmark decisions, including the one that upheld the Narendra Modi government's 2016 demonetization move and declared the electoral bonds scheme unconstitutional.
Career path
Justice Gavai's journey to the Supreme Court
Justice Gavai was born in Amravati, Maharashtra. He started practice in 1985, with barrister Raja Bhonsale, former Advocate General and Judge of the Maharashtra High Court.
After practicing separately at the Bombay HC during 1987-90, he dealt mostly with constitutional and administrative law matters before the Nagpur Bench of the Bombay HC.
After becoming an Additional Judge (2003) and permanent judge (2005), he was elevated to SC judge (2019).