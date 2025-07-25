Here's Pakistan's ODI and T20I squads for West Indies series

Pakistan have announced a 16-member squad for their upcoming three-match ODI series against West Indies . The highlight of the selection is the inclusion of uncapped batter Hasan Nawaz, who gets his first call-up in the format. Shaheen Shah Afridi, who missed the recent Bangladesh T20I series, makes a comeback to both T20I and ODI squads. Here are further details.

Career ups and downs Uncapped Hasan Nawaz makes his way into ODI squad Nawaz, 22, has had a mixed start to his international career. He made his T20I debut against New Zealand in March but scored ducks in his first two matches. However, he bounced back with a record-breaking century in his third outing. Despite the highs and lows, Nawaz's explosive batting has made him an important part of Pakistan's T20I squad.

Comeback story Return for fast bowler Hasan Ali Fast bowler Hasan Ali also makes a return to the T20I squad after missing the Bangladesh series. He played in the T20 Blast with Birmingham Bears during his absence. Now, he's been included in both formats for a potential first appearance since the 2023 World Cup. Salman Mirza and Abbas Afridi, who played in Bangladesh, have been dropped from both squads.

Strategic shift Pakistan prioritizing T20Is over ODIs Pakistan have been prioritizing T20I cricket over ODIs lately. The move is part of a strategy to prepare for the upcoming T20 World Cup in six months. The PCB wants the team to play as much T20I cricket as possible under their new white-ball coach Mike Hesson and captain Salman Ali Agha.

New beginnings First assignment for Hesson as ODI coach The upcoming series will be Hesson's first assignment with the Pakistan ODI side. The squad sees the return of some of Pakistan's star players including Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Afridi, and Naseem Shah. However, only Afridi has made his way back into the T20 squad after an impressive PSL season where he led Lahore Qalandars to their third title.