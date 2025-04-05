Pakistan's Khushdil Shah involved in heated exchange with spectators
What's the story
Pakistan cricketer Khushdil Shah was seen in a heated exchange with two spectators at the Bay Oval, New Zealand.
The incident took place after Pakistan lost the third and final ODI match against New Zealand by 43 runs, resulting in a series whitewash.
The situation escalated near the boundary rope after the game ended, prompting security personnel to intervene and restrain Shah.
PCB support
PCB backs Khushdil Shah after fan altercation
Meanwhile, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has backed Khushdil Shah, saying his reaction was provoked by abusive comments from a section of spectators.
The spectators were reportedly Afghanistan supporters and were raising anti-Pakistan slogans, the PCB said.
"The Pakistan cricket team management has strongly condemned the abusive language directed at national players by foreign spectators," read PCB's statement.
PCB's stance
PCB condemns abusive behavior from foreign spectators
The PCB also condemned the abusive behavior meted out to national players by foreign spectators.
The board said inappropriate remarks were passed at cricketers on the field during the match.
"When anti-Pakistan slogans emerged, cricketer Khushdil Shah intervened and appealed to the spectators to desist," added PCB's statement.
"In response, Afghan spectators further escalated the situation by using inappropriate language in Pashto."
Official action
Stadium officials act after Pakistan team's complaint
After a formal complaint was filed by the Pakistan team, the stadium officials stepped in and removed two unruly fans from the stadium.
This quick action highlights the importance of respect and decorum in international cricket venues.
PCB's stern action against rowdy fans reiterates its intent to keep the spirit of the game alive.
Twitter Post
Here is the viral video!
Khushdil shah fight with fan after the match!#PAKvNZ #NZvsPAK #PakistanCricket pic.twitter.com/QVnZ5mrTEc— 𝐅 𝐀 𝐈 𝐙 𝐀 𝐍 💫🇵🇰 (@Faizanali_152) April 5, 2025