Rohit owns 49 T20I wins as captain (Image source: X/@BCCI)

Rohit Sharma's T20I career: Fairy tale between two World Cups

By Gaurav Tripathi 12:45 pm Dec 10, 202412:45 pm

What's the story Rohit Sharma announced his retirement from T20I cricket right after captaining India to the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup title. He bowed out as the highest run-scorer in this format with 4,231 runs. The dasher also shares the record for most centuries and is the only player to have played over 150 matches. As the year 2024 is about to end, let's celebrate Rohit's prominent T20I records.

Career overview

Debut in World Cup, end in World Cup

Rohit's T20I career started in the first-ever T20 World Cup in 2007, spanning an incredible 16 years and 282 days. This is the longest for an Indian in the format, and fourth-longest in the world. He has made a record-breaking 159 appearances in T20Is, more than any other player. His leadership was key to India's successful campaign at the 2024 T20 World Cup.

Batting records

Rohit's batting prowess and record-breaking centuries

Rohit is still among the three batters with more than 4,000 runs in T20Is, the others being Babar Azam and Virat Kohli. He ended his career with 4,231 runs from 151 innings at an average of 32.05. His strike-rate was an impressive 140.89 and he registered 37 50-plus scores, including five centuries. This puts him level with Australia's Glenn Maxwell for the most centuries in T20I cricket history.

Performance highlights

Joint-fastest hundred in T20Is

Rohit's best innings came against Sri Lanka in 2017 when he scored a blistering 118 off just 43 balls. This helped India set their then-highest T20I total of 260/5. His century in that match, off just 35 balls, is still the joint-fastest in T20I history (matches involving two full-member teams). He shares the record with SA's David Miller. Rohit completed his half-century off 23 balls and reached his ton in another 12 balls.

Sixes

Only player with 200+ T20I sixes

During the 2024 T20 World Cup, Rohit became the first-ever batter to have smacked 200 sixes in T20I cricket. The star opener, who reached this landmark in the Super 8 encounter against Australia in Gros Islet, finished with 205 sixes. Notably, only one other batter has more than 150 maximums in the format. New Zealand's Martin Guptill follows Rohit with 173 T20I sixes.

Wins

Most wins as captain in T20Is

Rohit signed off with 49 wins as a captain in T20Is (excluding Super-Over wins). He went past Pakistan's Babar Azam, who owns 48 wins. Rohit led India in 62 matches, losing 12 (Tied: 1). He collected his 12th win as captain at the T20 World Cup, the third-most after MS Dhoni (20) and Kane Williamson (14). Rohit surpassed Babar in this regard (11 wins).

T20 WCs

Second-most runs in T20 WCs

Rohit and Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan are the only players to have participated in each of the nine T20 World Cup editions so far. The former is also the second-highest scorer in tournament's history with 1,220 runs from 47 matches at 34.85 (50s: 12). He is only behind his partner-in-crime Kohli (1,292). Rohit is also the most-capped player in the competition.