Summarize Simplifying... In short Mehidy Hasan Miraz, the Bangladeshi cricketer, has joined the elite list of all-rounders with 100 ODI wickets and 1,500 runs, alongside Shakib Al Hasan and Mashrafe Mortaza.

Despite his impressive 74-run knock and a strong total by the team, Bangladesh lost the first ODI to West Indies, who chased down the total with five wickets and 14 balls to spare.

This marks the Tigers' fourth loss in their last five bilateral ODI series.

Mehidy scored a steady 74 off 101 balls (Image source: X/@ICC)

Mehidy Hasan Miraz completes 1,500 ODI runs with 74-run knock

09:51 am Dec 09, 2024

What's the story Bangladesh cricket team captain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, scored a well-paced half-century in the first ODI against West Indies. He scored a steady 74 off 101 balls, helping Bangladesh post 294/6 while batting first in Basseterre, St Kitts. His efforts, however, went in vain as the hosts chased down the total. During the course, Mehidy also went past 1,500 ODI runs. Here are his stats.

Game plan

Mehidy's strategy after early wickets

Mehidy stabalized the Bangladesh innings after the side lost two early wickets and were reduced to 46/2. He added 79 runs with opener Tanzid Hasan before the latter was dismissed for a run-a-ball 60. Mehidy continued to hold one end and was further involved in a 54-run partnership with Afif Hossain (28). He eventually fell to Jayden Seales in the 38th over.

Team effort

WI clinched victory in 1st ODI

Meanwhile, the likes of Mahmudullah (50*) and Jaker Ali (48) found regular boundaries in the last 10 overs as the hosts posted a strong total. However, the hosts chased down the total with five wickets and 14 balls to spare. Shai Hope (86) and Sherfane Rutherford (113) starred for them. Notably, the Tigers have lost four out of their last five bilateral ODI series.

Stats

Here are Mehidy's stats

Mehidy's 101-ball 74 was laced with six fours and a maximum. Playing his 101st ODI, Mehidy has raced to 1,521 runs at an average of 24.53. His strike rate is 75.94. This was his fifth fifty in the format as he also owns three tons. With his off-spin bowling, the 27-year-old has scalped 110 ODI wickets at an economy rate of 4.82. He claimed 1/62 from nine overs in the ODI series opener.

Information

Mehidy joins these names

As per ESPNcricinfo, Mehdiy is now among the three Bangladesh all-rounders with the ODI double of 100 wickets and 1,500 runs. He joined Shakib Al Hasan and Mashrafe Mortaza in this elite list. Meanwhile, Mehidy has led the Tigers in two ODIs and scored half-centuries on both occasions.