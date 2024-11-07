Summarize Simplifying... In short In a thrilling ODI cricket match, Brandon King and Carty's exceptional performances led West Indies to victory over England.

King scored his third ODI century, while Carty hit his maiden international century, together forming a formidable 209-run partnership.

King's century, featuring 13 fours and a six, was his first against England and on home soil, boosting his total runs to 1,239. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Brandon King scored a match-winning century

Brandon King slams his 3rd ODI century: Key stats

By Rajdeep Saha 02:23 pm Nov 07, 202402:23 pm

What's the story The West Indies cricket team defeated England in the final match of their ODI series. The home team won the match by eight wickets, taking a 2-1 lead in the series. Keacy Carty and Brandon King played a crucial role in this win, both scoring centuries and guiding the West Indies to a comfortable finish with seven overs to spare. This is now WI's highest-ever partnership for any wicket against England in the 50-over format. Here's more.

Match highlights

Carty and King's centuries power West Indies to victory

Carty scored his maiden international century in 97 balls, remaining unbeaten at 128. Meanwhile, King also starred with his third ODI century, scored in 113 balls. Their stellar performances overshadowed England's initial total of 263-8, which had appeared challenging until their intervention. Despite an early setback with just 24-4 in the first 10 overs, England recovered, courtesy Phil Salt's resilient 74 and contributions from Sam Curran (40) and Dan Mousley (50).

Partnership

A 209-run stand floors England

Although Jamie Overton claimed Evin Lewis for his maiden ODI wicket, England failed to break the strong partnership between Carty and King. The duo put together a 209-run stand, which was broken in the 41st over by Reece Topley, with West Indies just 13 runs away from victory. It was a fine stand which took the steam out of England. Both players mixed caution with aggression and kept the runs flowing besides making sure to convert the start into centuries.

Runs

Maiden century for King versus England

King's 102 was laced with 13 fours and a six. He has now raced to 1,239 runs at an average of 30.21. In addition to three tons, he has slammed six fifties. As per ESPNcricinfo, in six matches versus England, King owns 192 runs at 32. It was his maiden fifty-plus score versus them. King also struck his maiden century on home soil (50s: 1), surpassing 400 runs (408) at 20.40.