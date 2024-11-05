Summarize Simplifying... In short Former wicket-keeper Ian Healy criticized Australia's batting performance in the first ODI against Pakistan, citing a lack of respect for the opposition and conditions.

Despite this, Australia's captain Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc led the team to victory, with Healy calling for more focus in future games.

The series continues with the second ODI in Adelaide and the final in Perth.

Australia won the match by two wickets (Image source: X/@cricket.com.au)

1st ODI: Ian Healy criticizes Australia's batting performance against Pakistan

By Gaurav Tripathi 02:14 pm Nov 05, 202402:14 pm

What's the story Former Australian wicketkeeper, Ian Healy, has slammed the national team's batting display in their first ODI against Pakistan. Despite a two-wicket win and chasing Pakistan's target of 204 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), Healy was unimpressed with Australia's approach as they suffered a mini-collapse. He called it "schoolyard cricket" during his stint on SENQ radio station.

Discontent

Healy highlights Australia's lack of discipline

Healy also raised concerns over Australia's readiness for the upcoming Champions Trophy. He said time is running out and there aren't many opportunities left before a final team is picked. The former wicket-keeper was especially critical of the team's indiscipline while chasing against Pakistan, saying, "The disregard for conditions was unacceptable."

Criticism

Healy criticizes Australian batters for disrespecting opposition

Healy slammed the Australian batters for their approach to the unpredictable pitch and their lack of respect for the Pakistani bowlers. He said, "So what do we do? We try to slog the Pakistani bowlers all over the place." He also noted that Pakistan's bowlers, led by Haris Rauf, gained momentum as Australia faltered due to what he termed as "the Australian boys' egos."

Match heroes

Cummins and Starc steer Australia to victory

Despite the criticism, Australia's skipper Pat Cummins was the hero of the match. He steadied the chase with a composed 32* off 31 balls, guiding Australia to victory in partnership with tailender Mitchell Starc. Cummins also shone with his bowling skills, claiming two wickets during Pakistan's innings. Starc was named the Player of the Match for his impressive figures of 3/33 and crucial role in securing Australia's win.

Improvement needed

Healy calls for improvement in upcoming matches

Despite having taken a 1-0 lead in the three-match series against Pakistan, Healy emphasized the need for improvement. He praised Steve Smith and Josh Inglis for their restraint but maintained that the team must show more respect and focus in future games. The series will continue with the second ODI in Adelaide on Friday, followed by the final ODI in Perth on Sunday.