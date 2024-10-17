Team India was bundled out for 46 by New Zealand (Photo credit: X/@BLACKCAPS)

Decoding the lowest team totals for India in Tests

By Rajdeep Saha 01:52 pm Oct 17, 202401:52 pm

What's the story Team India was bundled out for 46 by New Zealand in the first Test of the 2024 series in Bengaluru. After Day 1 got washed out, India opted to bat on Day 2 and folded like a pack of cards. This became India's lowest total in Tests at home alongside their 3rd-lowest score ever. Here we decode the lowest team totals for India.

#1

36 vs AUS, Adelaide, 2020

In India's tour of Australia, 2020, the Day/Night Test in Adelaide saw the visitors get bowled out for 36 runs in their 2nd innings. No Indian batters managed to get to double digits. Mayank Agarwal (9) was the top scorer. For Australia, Josh Hazlewood claimed a fifer. Australia won the contest by eight wickets despite surrendering a 53-run lead in the first innings.

#2

42 vs ENG, Lord's, 1974

In India's tour of England back in 1974, the 2nd Test match at Lord's saw the visitors fold for just 42 in their 2nd innings after being asked to follow on. England scored 629 in their 1st innings. India responded with 302 and 42 respectively as the hosts won by an innings and 285 runs. Eknath Solkar (18*) was India's top scorer (2nd innings).

#3

46 vs NZ, Bengaluru, 2024

India were left stunned by the New Zealand quicks who bowled with a lot of energy. India were reduced to 10/3 inside 10 overs and before lunch, they lost six wickets. After lunch, India's innings was wrapped up quickly. The likes of Matt Henry (5/15) and William O'Rourke (4/22) were exceptional. Rishabh Pant was India's top scorer with 20 runs.

#4

58 vs AUS, Brisbane, 1947

In 1958, the Australia versus India 1st Test in Brisbane saw the visiting side get packed for just 58 runs in their 1st innings. Australia scored 382/8d as India faltered big time by responding with scores of 58 and 98. Australia won the match by an innings and 226 runs. Lala Amarnath (22) was India's top scorer in their score of 58.