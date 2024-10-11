Summarize Simplifying... In short Despite scoring high in their first innings, Pakistan, Ireland, and England all faced innings defeats in their respective Test matches.

Pakistan's 556 was overshadowed by England's Harry Brook and Joe Root's high scores, while Ireland's 492 couldn't withstand Sri Lanka's response led by Nishan Madushka and Kusal Mendis.

Similarly, England's 477 was outdone by India's Karun Nair's triple-century and KL Rahul's near double-century. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

England beat Pakistan in the 1st Test in Multan (Image source: X/@englandcricket)

A look at highest team totals in innings defeats (Tests)

By Parth Dhall 07:43 pm Oct 11, 202407:43 pm

What's the story In a record-breaking event, England beat Pakistan by an innings and 47 runs in the 1st Test in Multan. The hosts lost match even after posting a mammoth 556 in the first innings. England bettered this total by slamming 823/7 before winning the match. Pakistan are the first side to lose a Test by an innings after scoring 500-plus in the first innings.

#1

Pakistan: 556 vs England, Multan, 2024

As mentioned, Pakistan lost the Multan Test after scoring 556 in the first innings. They had the advantage after opting to bat first. However, a triple-century from Harry Brook and Joe Root's double-ton helped England dominate the final two days. A huge total of 823/7 turned the tide, and Pakistan perished for 220 to concede the match. Jack Leach took four wickets.

#2

492: Ireland vs Sri Lanka, Galle, 2023

Ireland showed their class in the 2nd Test against Sri Lanka in Galle last year. Batting first, they racked up 492, riding on tons from Paul Stirling and Curtis Campher. The Lankans responded with a mammoth 704/3d thereafter. Nishan Madushka and Kusal Mendis slammed double-centuries. Ireland later perished for 202 to concede defeat by an innings and 10 runs.

#3

477: England vs India, Chennai, 2016

The 2016 Test between India and England in Chennai is known for a resounding triple-century from Karun Nair. It came after England registered a first-innings score of 477. KL Rahul (199) and Nair (303*) later starred for India as they scored 759/7d in response. England were bowled out for 207 in the second innings, with Ravindra Jadeja taking seven wickets.