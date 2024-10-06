Summarize Simplifying... In short Mayank Yadav made a striking debut in T20I cricket, claiming his first international wicket in just his eighth delivery.

His IPL stint with Lucknow Super Giants, where he bowled the fastest-ever delivery, hinted at his potential for international success.

Now, he's the 5th Indian bowler to bowl a maiden over in T20Is on debut, joining an elite group and setting high expectations for his future.

Mayank Yadav is 22 years old (Photo credit: X/@BCCI)

Mayank Yadav makes remarkable T20I debut: Decoding his performance

By Rajdeep Saha 09:41 pm Oct 06, 202409:41 pm

What's the story Mayank Yadav, a rising Indian cricket team pacer, made an impressive debut in the first T20I against Bangladesh on October 6 in Gwalior. The 22-year-old fast bowler delivered a maiden over in his opening spell. This achievement places him among a select group of Indian bowlers who have accomplished this feat on their international debut. Yadav finished with a wicket as well and clocked figures worth 1/21 from his four overs as Bangladesh folded for 127.

Early success

Yadav claims 1st international wicket in debut match

Yadav's debut was marked by early success as he claimed his first international wicket in just his eighth delivery. He dismissed Bangladesh veteran Mahmudullah. His 146.1kph delivery made the difference as the right-hander danced down the track and gave himself room to smash the ball over the off-side. He ended up slicing this short of length ball in the air and was caught. This achievement added to the excitement surrounding Yadav's entry into international cricket.

IPL impact

Yadav's IPL performance foreshadows international success

Prior to his international debut, Yadav had already made waves in the IPL 2024 season with Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). He gained recognition for bowling the fastest-ever delivery in IPL history at 156.7km/h against Royal Challengers Bangalore. This achievement hinted at his potential for success on the international stage and set high expectations for his T20I debut.

Promising prospect

Yadav's debut performance sets high expectations for future

During his debut match against Bangladesh, Yadav consistently troubled the opposition's top order with a maximum speed of 147kph. His confident performance and fiery pace have set high expectations for his international career. With this promising start, Yadav is not only making his mark but also ensuring a bright future for India's bowling unit.

Do you know?

5th bowler with this record for Team India

Yadav is now the 5th Indian bowler to bowl a maiden over in T20Is on their debut. He joined Ajit Agarkar: Debut in 2006, KK Ahmed: Debut in 2018, Arshdeep Singh: Debut in 2022 and Navdeep Saini: Debut in 2019.