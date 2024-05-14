Next Article

Tristan Stubbs smashes his third half-century of IPL 2024: Stats

By Parth Dhall 10:17 pm May 14, 202410:17 pm

What's the story Delhi Capitals batter Tristan Stubbs played another blistering knock, this time against Lucknow Super Giants in Match 64 of the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) season at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. Stubbs slammed a fiery half-century, guiding the Capitals to 208/4. He helped DC accelerate after they slowed down in the middle overs. The South African batter eventually hammered a 25-ball 57*.

Stubbs adds his finishing touch

Stubbs came to the middle after DC were down to 111/3. They lost Jake Fraser-McGurk early, but Abishek Porel and Shai Hope got them past 90. The duo perished in the middle-over phase before Stubbs took over. He joined skipper Rishabh Pant, who departed for a 23-ball 33. Stubbs once again owned the death overs, slamming 57* (3 fours and 4 sixes).

Stubbs's exploits in death overs

Stubbs has been clobbering the bowlers in the final four overs in IPL 2024. As per Cricbuzz, his tally of 252 runs in this phase (Overs 16-20) is the most for a batter. Notably, Stubbs has a strike-rate of 262.50 in this regard. His strike-rate in the final two overs (18-20) in IPL 2024 shoots to 320.40. The tally includes 15 sixes.

Second-most runs for DC in IPL 2024

With another half-century, Stubbs has raced to 378 runs at an incredible average of 54.00 in IPL 2024. Stubbs remained a vital cog in DC's middle order throughout their league-stage matches. He currently has the second-most runs for DC in IPL 2024 with a staggering strike-rate of 190.90. Overall, Stubbs has raced past 400 runs in the cash-rich league.