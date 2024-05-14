Next Article

Abishek Porel shared a 92-run stand with Shai Hope (Image source: X/@IPL)

DC's Abishek Porel hammers his second IPL fifty: Key stats

By Parth Dhall 08:58 pm May 14, 202408:58 pm

What's the story Delhi Capitals batter Abishek Porel has smashed his second half-century in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The wicketkeeper-batter slammed a 33-ball 58 in DC's final league-stage IPL 2024 game against Lucknow Super Giants at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi. Porel added a 92-run stand with Shai Hope after DC lost Jake Fraser-McGurk in the first over. Here are the key stats.

Knock

Porel takes on pacers after losing Fraser-McGurk

The dangerous Fraser-McGurk departed in the first over after LSG elected to field. However, Porel did not succumb to the pressure and launched his counter-attack. He took on left-arm pacer Arshad Khan, smashing 3 fours and a six. Porel and Hope took DC past 90 before Ravi Bishnoi dismissed the latter. Porel later fell to Naveen-ul-Haq for 58 (5 fours and 4 sixes).

Career

A budding Bengal batter

DC signed Porel last year as a replacement player for Rishabh Pant, who met a horrific car accident. The 21-year-old, who is also a wicket-keeper like Pant, played just four games in his debut IPL season, managing 33 runs. Porel represents Bengal in domestic cricket as he made his debut across all three formats (List A, First-Class, and T20) in 2022.

Numbers

A look at his T20 numbers

Porel had a breakthrough IPL season this year as he smashed 327 runs from 14 league-stage matches at 32.70. The tally includes two half-centuries and a healthy strike-rate of 159.51. Overall, Porel has raced to 360 runs from 18 IPL games at 25.71. His strike-rate goes past 152. Porel has over 600 runs in the shortest format (overall T20 cricket).