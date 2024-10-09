Joe Root and Harry Brook have added over 240 runs (Image source: X/@englandcricket)

Multan Test, Day 3: Root, Brook help England bash Pakistan

By Parth Dhall 06:24 pm Oct 09, 2024

What's the story England continued with their attacking brand of cricket on Day 3 of the 1st Test against Pakistan in Multan. They lost just two wickets and are closing in on the 500-run mark. The visitors added over 380 runs to their overnight score of 96/1, with Joe Root and Harry Brook completing their respective tons. Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett also slammed fifties.

Summary

A look at the day's summary

As mentioned, England resumed the innings with their overnight score of 96/1 on Day 3. Shaheen Afridi, who had earlier dismissed Ollie Pope, stopped Crawley from scoring a ton. This was followed by a 136-run stand between Root and Duckett. Like Crawley, Duckett also missed his century. Root (176*) and Brook (141*) then shared a 200+ partnership, with England tallying 492/3 at stumps.

Root

Root's record-breaking 35th Test ton

England's Run Machine Root continues to scale new heights in Test cricket. He has now entered an elite list of players with 35+ centuries. He went past legends Younis Khan, Sunil Gavaskar, Brian Lara, and Mahela Jayawardene, each of whom has 34 tons. Root is only behind Sachin Tendulkar (51), Jacques Kallis (45), Ricky Ponting (41), Kumar Sangakkara (38), and Rahul Dravid (36).

Runs

Most runs for England in Tests

During the innings, Root also became England's highest run-scorer in Test cricket. With his 12,473rd run, Root overtook Alastair Cook in this regard. The latter finished with 12,472 runs for England in the format. Root is now only behind Tendulkar (15,921), Ponting (13,378), Kallis (13,289), and Dravid (13,288) in terms of Test runs. Root also has the most Test tons for England.

Records

Other notable records scripted by Root

Root now has the joint third-most 50+ scores in Test cricket with India's Dravid. The duo, with 99 such scores, is only behind Tendulkar (119), Kallis (103), and Ponting (103) in this regard. Root has raced to 14 Test tons overseas, the joint second-most for England away from home with Ken Barrington. Cook has the most tons for England in away Tests (18).

Information

Root ticks another box

As per Cricbuzz, Root has a Test century in every nation where he has played at least four-plus matches, apart from Australia. Root has now slammed five-plus centuries in three calendar years (2021, 2022, and 2024).

Brook

Sixth Test ton for Brook

Brook raced to his sixth century in the longest format. He reached his century off just 118 balls in the final session. Brook now has the joint-most centuries by an overseas player in Pakistan in Test cricket. He has four tons in six innings in the nation. Mohinder Amarnath and Aravinda de Silva also own four centuries in this regard.

Duckett, Crawley

Crawley, Duckett smash fifties

Crawley raced to his 16th half-century in Test cricket on Day 2. He couldn't convert it into a century the following day. Crawley, who added a century-plus stand with Root, departed for a well-made 78 off 85 balls. He scored 13 fours. Meanwhile, Duckett slammed a whirlwind 75-ball 84 at number four as he didn't come out to open due to an injury.

Numbers

A look at other notable numbers

Root and Brook have added a 243*-run partnership, the highest for England for any wicket on Pakistan soil in Tests. As per Cricbuzz, this is also the highest fourth-wicket partnership for England against Pakistan. Brook has become the first batter with a hundred in four consecutive Tests in Pakistan. England's 396 runs are the third-most by a team in a day's play in Pakistan.