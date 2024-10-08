Summarize Simplifying... In short In the Multan Test, Pakistan posted a massive total of 550, with Salman scoring an unbeaten 104 and Shakeel contributing 82.

England, in response, ended the second day at 9 for 1, with Zak Crawley and Joe Root at the crease.

The match saw impressive performances from both teams, setting the stage for an exciting contest.

Pakistan dominated Day 2 as well (Image source: X/@TheRealPCB)

Multan Test: England respond well after Pakistan post massive total

By Gaurav Tripathi 06:07 pm Oct 08, 202406:07 pm

What's the story Day 2 of the ongoing Multan Test also belonged to Pakistan as they finished their first innings at 556/10. While Salman Agha starred with an unbeaten hundred, Saud Shakeel played a crucial 82-run knock. England have responded decently as they were 96/1 at stumps. Notably, they consolidated after losing an early wicket. Here we look at the Day 2 report.

Pakistan innings

Pakistan finish on a high

Pakistan resumed at their overnight score of 328/4. Shakeel and nightwatchman Naseem Shah (33) frustrated England with a 64-run stand before the latter departed. The former further added 57 runs with Salman before departing. The latter then dominated an 85-run stand with Shaheen Afridi (26) for the ninth wicket, taking his side past 500. Salman returned unbeaten as Pakistan finished at 556/10.

Salman

1,000 Test runs for Salman

Salman made an unbeaten 104 off 119 balls (10 fours, 3 sixes). Playing his 15th Test, Salman has raced past 1,000 runs (now 1,033) at 46.95. The tally includes three tons and seven fifties. Against England, this was his first 50-plus score (Tests). He now has 288 runs against them at 57.60, as per ESPNcricinfo. Salman boasts 588 runs at home at 49.

Shakeel

Shakeel averages 61.14 vs England

Shakeel departed for 82 off 177 balls (8 fours). Playing his 13th Test, he has raced 1,208 runs at 57.52. As per ESPNcricinfo, this was his seventh fifty as he also boasts three tons. 428 of his runs have come against England at 61.14. This was his fifth fifty against them. At home, he has completed 821 runs at a fine average of 63.15.

Bowlers

How did the England bowlers fare?

Veteran left-arm spinner Jack Leach (3/160) was the pick of the England bowlers. Pacers Gus Atkinson (2/99) and Brydon Carse (2/74) took two wickets each. Notably, the latter is standing in his debut Test. Seamer Chris Woakes (1/69), spinner Shoaib Bashir (1/124), and part-timer Joe Root (1/25) dismissed one batter each.

England innings

England consolidate after dismal start

Owing to an injury to Ben Duckett, England skipper Ollie Pope opened with Zak Crawley. Naseem Shah, however, dismissed Pope for a duck. Crawley then joined Joe Root and the duo made sure England suffer no more damage thereafter. While Crawley played aggressively and scored 64*, Root (32*) was watchful. Their unbeaten half-century stand meant England were 96/1 at stumps on the second day.

Root

First batter to get this feat

With his 27th run, Root became the first batter to complete 5,000 runs in the ICC World Test Championship history. Playing his 59th match, Root boasts an average of 52-plus. He has slammed 20 half-centuries in addition to smashing 16 tons. Australia's Marnus Labuschagne (3,904) is the only other batter with over 3,500 runs in the competition.