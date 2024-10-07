Hardik Pandya surpasses Virat Kohli for this T20I record
Hardik Pandya, India's star all-rounder, has broken a unique record of Virat Kohli in T20 Internationals. The achievement was made during the 1st T20I against Bangladesh in Gwalior. Pandya stood out with his all-round performance in India's seven-wicket win. He took a wicket before scoring a swift 39* off just 16 balls. This marked the fifth instance of Pandya completing a run-chase for India with a six, outdoing Kohli's previous record of four times.
Pandya's performance propels India to victory
Pandya's impressive performance was instrumental as India chased down 128 against Bangladesh in Gwalior. His quickfire 39* included 5 fours and 2 sixes, while his strike-rate read 243.75. Pandya's a no-look ramp shot behind the stumps also grabbed eyeballs. This display of skill and confidence further solidified his reputation as a formidable all-rounder.
Pandya ascends in India's T20I wicket-takers list
In addition to his batting prowess, Pandya also made strides in his bowling career. With his one scalp from the match, he now has a total of 87 wickets in T20Is for India. The star all-rounder has now surpassed pacer Arshdeep Singh to become India's fourth-highest wicket-taker in this format. Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has the most wickets for India in T20Is (96).
India hammer sorry Bangladesh in 1st T20I
India hammered sorry Bangladesh in the 1st T20I held at New Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium, Gwalior on Sunday. Three-fers from Arshdeep Singh and Varun Chakravarthy helped India bowl the Tigers out for 127. Debutant Mayank Yadav was impressive as well. In response, India got the job done with the batters contributing nicely. Pandya was sensational and shared a pivotal stand alongside Nitish Reddy.