Hardik Pandya's stellar performance helped India secure a win against Bangladesh in the 1st T20I.

Not only did his quick 39* runs aid in chasing down 128, but his single wicket also pushed his total to 87, surpassing Arshdeep Singh to become India's fourth-highest wicket-taker in T20Is.

This match further cemented Pandya's reputation as a formidable all-rounder.

Pandya scored a 16-ball 39* in Gwalior (Image source: X/@BCCI)

Hardik Pandya surpasses Virat Kohli for this T20I record

By Parth Dhall 10:06 am Oct 07, 2024

What's the story Hardik Pandya, India's star all-rounder, has broken a unique record of Virat Kohli in T20 Internationals. The achievement was made during the 1st T20I against Bangladesh in Gwalior. Pandya stood out with his all-round performance in India's seven-wicket win. He took a wicket before scoring a swift 39* off just 16 balls. This marked the fifth instance of Pandya completing a run-chase for India with a six, outdoing Kohli's previous record of four times.

Pandya's performance propels India to victory

Pandya's impressive performance was instrumental as India chased down 128 against Bangladesh in Gwalior. His quickfire 39* included 5 fours and 2 sixes, while his strike-rate read 243.75. Pandya's a no-look ramp shot behind the stumps also grabbed eyeballs. This display of skill and confidence further solidified his reputation as a formidable all-rounder.

Pandya ascends in India's T20I wicket-takers list

In addition to his batting prowess, Pandya also made strides in his bowling career. With his one scalp from the match, he now has a total of 87 wickets in T20Is for India. The star all-rounder has now surpassed pacer Arshdeep Singh to become India's fourth-highest wicket-taker in this format. Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has the most wickets for India in T20Is (96).

India hammer sorry Bangladesh in 1st T20I

India hammered sorry Bangladesh in the 1st T20I held at New Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium, Gwalior on Sunday. Three-fers from Arshdeep Singh and Varun Chakravarthy helped India bowl the Tigers out for 127. Debutant Mayank Yadav was impressive as well. In response, India got the job done with the batters contributing nicely. Pandya was sensational and shared a pivotal stand alongside Nitish Reddy.