A look at fastest triple-centurions in Test cricket
What's the story
Wiaan Mulder, South Africa's stand-in captain, scripted history with an incredible triple-century on his Test captaincy debut. The dasher slammed an unbeaten 367 (334) on Day 2 of the 2nd Test against Zimbabwe in Bulawayo. Mulder, who announced SA's declaration at 626/5, recorded the the fifth-highest individual score in Test history. He also slammed the second-fastest triple-century in Test cricket.
#1
Virender Sehwag: 278 balls vs SA, Chennai, 2008
In the 2008 Chennai Test, former Indian opener Virender Sehwag smashed the fastest triple-century in Test cricket, hitting 300 in just 278 balls. His record stays intact! He went on to score 319 off 304 balls (42 fours and 5 sixes) as India posted 627. It was in response to SA's 540. The match ended in a draw after SA managed 331/5.
#2
Wiaan Mulder: 297 balls vs Zimbabwe, Bulawayo, 2025
As mentioned, South Africa's Wiaan Mulder now has the second-fastest triple-century in Test cricket. He slammed an unbeaten 367 off 334 balls (49 fours and 4 sixes) against Zimbabwe in Bulawayo. His triple-ton came off 297 balls. Notably, Mulder is the only captain to have slammed a 350-plus Test score away from home. He also became the first Proteas skipper with a Test triple-ton.
#3
Harry Brook: 310 balls vs Pakistan, Multan, 2024
Last year, England's Harry Brook entered the record books with an astonishing triple-ton against Pakistan in Multan. He hit the 300-run mark off 310 balls. Brook managed 317 off 322 before being dismissed by Saim Ayub. As a result, England recorded a total of 823/7d. Pakistan later perished for 220, having lost the match on Day 5, by an innings and 47 runs.