A look at fastest triple-centurions in Test cricket

Wiaan Mulder, South Africa 's stand-in captain, scripted history with an incredible triple-century on his Test captaincy debut. The dasher slammed an unbeaten 367 (334) on Day 2 of the 2nd Test against Zimbabwe in Bulawayo. Mulder, who announced SA's declaration at 626/5, recorded the the fifth-highest individual score in Test history. He also slammed the second-fastest triple-century in Test cricket.

#1 Virender Sehwag: 278 balls vs SA, Chennai, 2008 In the 2008 Chennai Test, former Indian opener Virender Sehwag smashed the fastest triple-century in Test cricket, hitting 300 in just 278 balls. His record stays intact! He went on to score 319 off 304 balls (42 fours and 5 sixes) as India posted 627. It was in response to SA's 540. The match ended in a draw after SA managed 331/5.

#2 Wiaan Mulder: 297 balls vs Zimbabwe, Bulawayo, 2025 As mentioned, South Africa's Wiaan Mulder now has the second-fastest triple-century in Test cricket. He slammed an unbeaten 367 off 334 balls (49 fours and 4 sixes) against Zimbabwe in Bulawayo. His triple-ton came off 297 balls. Notably, Mulder is the only captain to have slammed a 350-plus Test score away from home. He also became the first Proteas skipper with a Test triple-ton.