What's the story

Australian captain Pat Cummins has hinted at a possible restructuring of the team's batting order.

This comes after their five-wicket defeat to South Africa in the World Test Championship (WTC) Final at Lord's on June 14.

The loss was Australia's first in an ICC final in 15 years and exposed major weaknesses in their top-order stability, something Cummins admitted needs addressing as they head into a new WTC cycle.