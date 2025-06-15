Will Australia's batting line-up undergo changes following WTC final loss?
What's the story
Australian captain Pat Cummins has hinted at a possible restructuring of the team's batting order.
This comes after their five-wicket defeat to South Africa in the World Test Championship (WTC) Final at Lord's on June 14.
The loss was Australia's first in an ICC final in 15 years and exposed major weaknesses in their top-order stability, something Cummins admitted needs addressing as they head into a new WTC cycle.
Upset victory
Australia lose to South Africa in WTC final
Despite entering the final as heavy favorites with an impressive ICC record of 10 major men's trophies, including six ODI World Cups, two Champions Trophies, and one each in T20 World Cup and WTC, Australia was stunned by South Africa.
The Proteas, led by Temba Bavuma, achieved one of their most memorable victories in history after a 27-year wait for an ICC trophy.
Team overhaul
'Have a bit of a think about make-up'
After the defeat, Cummins said that the team would "have a bit of a think" about the make-up of their Test XI ahead of their next series.
He admitted that "losing the toss on day one and being sent into bat is never going to be easy for the top three."
The captain acknowledged that many players in the line-up might feel they could have done more, especially considering how crucial this game was.
Performance review
Poor show from Australia's top order
The final saw a major talking point: the poor performance of Australia's top order.
Usman Khawaja, already under pressure for his form, scored 0 and 6 in two innings.
Marnus Labuschagne, who was promoted to open with Khawaja, didn't do much either as he continued his mediocre form from previous series.
Cameron Green also failed to make an impact at number three position.
Team dynamics
Cummins hints at possible changes in upcoming series
While Cummins defended his senior players, he stressed the need to re-evaluate combinations.
"But for me I think a new WTC cycle in some ways does feel like a bit of a reset," he said.
"Do we feel like now's the right time to change or do you hold with the team that got us to the final? I think we'll sit down and have a bit of a think after we digest this game," he added.
Bowling efforts
Australia's bowlers kept them in contest
Despite the batting struggles, Australia's bowlers kept them in the contest for as long as possible.
Cummins himself took a five-wicket haul in South Africa's second innings while Mitchell Starc bagged five wickets throughout the match.
However, without significant contributions from top order batsmen, these bowling efforts were rendered ineffective against a determined South African side led by Aiden Markram and Bavuma.
What is Australia's next Test assignment?
Australia's next WTC assignment is a three-match away series against West Indies, beginning on June 25 in Barbados. The series will mark the start of their new cycle. Australia's XI in the opener will be to watch out for.